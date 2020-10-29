ANDERSON — The former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Church on Madison Avenue will be transformed into a clinic for autistic children.
The Anderson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved the rezoning request of Lotus Property Management which will have to get a special exception approved for the clinic.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the plan is to house up to 30 students.
The zoning change will allow the opening of the Autistic Behavioral Services facility.
The 3.5-acre property is located in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue.
The Plan Commission staff recommended approval of the rezoning because it allows Lotus Property Management to move forward with its plans for the clinic.
It was noted there is adequate space for sparking and will provide needed services and therapy programming. The staff report indicated there would not be an increase in traffic for the surrounding residential developments.
Restaurant Expansion
The Plan Commission approved the rezoning request for the expansion of the Steak City restaurant at the corner of Nichol and Arrow avenues.
Owner Moulat Samlali recommended the rezoning change from residential to business with the intention of demolishing an existing house, which would allow expansion of the business.
The staff report stated the requested rezoning is not in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Samlali owns the three properties directly to the north of Steak City. The rezoning request was for one of those three properties.
The Steak City location is surrounded by former commercial developments.
Rezoning OK'd
In other business, the commission approved the request of Donald Keywood and PAS Holdings to rezone 1.2 acres in the 4700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from residential to business.
The former Delco Remy America property is directly south of Defiance Motors, located on 53rd Street.
Keywood intends to open a self-storage warehouse facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.