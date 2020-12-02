ANDERSON — The former Ponderosa Steakhouse on Scatterfield Road has been rezoned for a liquor store.
The Anderson Plan Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to rezone the property in the 5000 block of South Scatterfield Road to allow the opening of a Noble Wine & Liquor store.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said rezoning has to get final approval from the City Council and the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals has to grant a special exception.
The location is the former site of the Great Wall Chinese restaurant and until earlier this year the Ponderosa.
David Hartley of Indiana Liquor Group LLC said the company plans to close the Save On Liquor store at 53rd Street and Columbus Avenue and eventually sell the property.
He said Indiana Liquor expects to invest approximately $300,000 in the Scatterfield building.
Hartley said the store will be a new concept focusing on fine wines, specialty beer and liquor. He said the company is planning to open similar stores in other communities where it operates.
The company operates seven locations in Anderson.
One rezoning request denied
The Plan Commission approved Marcus Naby's request for a second plat for 13.5 aces on 60th Street east of the intersection with Columbus Avenue. Naby plans to open a storage facility in phases on the property.
In another matter, the Plan Commission voted 6-1 to deny a rezoning request from Jonathan Jones for a repossession lot on the northeast corner of East 34th and East Lynn streets.
The Commission voted in October to approve the rezoning request, but it only received four votes and five are needed for adoption.
The City Council sent it back to the Plan Commission at the November meeting.
Plan Commission member John Suko said he wouldn’t vote to approve the rezoning because of a concern that it would be a junk yard behind a fence.
Commission member David Eicks said he wouldn’t vote to approve outside storage on the property and several cars on the property were inoperable.
“The city is trying to develop the area,” he said.
