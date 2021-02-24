ANDERSON — A rezoning request to open a residential drug rehabilitation center in North Anderson was denied by the city’s Plan Commission.
The Anderson Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to deny the request of Grace House LLC to rezone the former Dove Harbor women’s and children’s shelter at 1400 Broadway.
Plan Commission members expressed concerns about locating a substance abuse rehabilitation center across the street from a liquor store and a tavern.
David Eicks, a member of the Plan Commission and chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said he was contacted by several people in the neighborhood who were opposed to the proposal.
The staff of the Anderson Municipal Development Department recommended the denial of the rezoning request citing the impact on property values, a potential increase in crime, traffic and the proximity to Shadyside Park.
“The rezoning and placement of the substance abuse clinic in the general vicinity of this longtime North Anderson neighborhood and a very popular city park is ‘an accident waiting to happen,’” the staff report noted.
Attorney Spencer Benge, representing Grace House, said the facility assists people with substance abuse problems and the organization already operates several facilities in Anderson.
The property was previously owned by the Madison Park Church of God, which reached out to Grace House about taking over the location, Benge said.
He said studies have shown that similar facilities didn’t have an impact on property values.
“Studies show no more danger of an increase in crime in an area as the opening of a convenience store,” Benge said.
Grace House has a safe and reliable track record in the community, he said.
Plan Commission member Jennifer Culp said when the city approved Aspire Health Indiana’s treatment center at the Mockingbird Hill location on the city’s south side, the Municipal Development Department raised concerns about the effect on property values.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Municipal Development Department, said the residential properties nearest to the Aspire facility are 600 feet away. In this case, the neighboring homes are adjacent to the property.
Karl Lazar, owner of Grace House, said the facility would have 27 men and women on separate floors for projects that would last six to nine months.
He said it would be a medical detox facility and would be locked down so clients could not come and go as they wished.
Culp said she was concerned about housing men and women in the same venue.
“We need a facility for women,” she said.
Eicks said no one on the Plan Commission disputes the need for substance abuse treatment centers.
“Is this the right place for this?” he asked. “Is this the best use of the property?”
