ANDERSON – The Anderson City Council has again tabled a request to rezone the former Mockingbird Hill site for a substance abuse center.
With a standing-room-only crowd Thursday in the council chambers, before any discussion could take place, a request for the continuance by opponents of the project was granted.
In August, the Anderson Plan Commission approved a request from Aspire Indiana to rezone the property for use as a residential care center.
The centerpiece of the facility would be the main building, known as the Sonrise Retreat Center, which features approximately 37,000 square feet of floor space and would contain 96 beds. With minimal renovations needed, the building represents the most cost-effective solution to officials from both Aspire Indiana and Progress House.
Barbara Scott, president and CEO of Aspire Indiana, said the two continuances by the City Council is delaying the purchase of the property which is contingent on the rezoning.
She said the seller continues to work with them on moving forward with the project.
“The neighbors are raising concerns that happen nationally when a treatment center is proposed,” Scott said. “Safety, property values, increased traffic and a characterization of people dealing with substance abuse.
“We have had two neighborhood meetings and heard their concerns,” she said. “We have mitigated the risk in all four areas.”
Scott said some of the local residents visited the Progress House in Indianapolis.
“There is nothing more we can do,” she said. “We want to be a good neighbor, but there are no more reasons for a further continuance.”
Scott said she believes that when the facility opens the neighbors will come to realize their concerns were unwarranted.
No further meetings with the neighbors are being scheduled, she said, but people with concerns can contact her at Aspire Indiana.
Shawn Clemons, representing the opponents, asked for one more delay in the rezoning request by Aspire.
She said the opponents have hired an appraiser to determine the possible impact on property values. She said that would be presented to the council at the Dec. 12 meeting.
Local resident Bill Watson said he supported the continuance.
He claimed Aspire doesn’t know what it wants to do with the property at 4083 Ridgeview Drive.
A majority of the attendees supported the tabling of the request by a show of hands.
Tim Perry, a local resident, said Aspire has made multiple presentations on plans for the site.
“They are going to treat people with addictions,” he said. “I don’t see how it will lower property values.
“These won’t be criminals. They are being treated by doctors,” Perry said. “It will fix problems facing the community.”
Aspire and Progress House have conducted two meetings with local residents on plans for the use of the former concert venue.
Residents have several concerns including who would be allowed in the program and increased pedestrian traffic in a rural setting without street lights or sidewalks.
During a meeting with the area residents last week, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said he was convinced the people who would be living at the facility would be no more likely to hurt them than anyone else in Madison County.
“These people that are here want to be here. They are working hard not to get in trouble,” Mellinger said.
Rezoning of the property needs to pass a third reading by the Anderson City Council and appear before the Board of Zoning Appeals for an exception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.