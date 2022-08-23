ANDERSON — Despite objections from area residents and concerns of members, the Anderson Plan Commission recommended approval for the opening of a restaurant.
Yvonne Shambly requested property at 435 Sycamore St. be rezoned to allow operation of a commercial kitchen.
The property is on the west side of Sycamore, with a residential development directly to the east.
The Plan Commission’s rezoning recommendation will go to the Anderson City Council.
Shambly said Tuesday that she wants to operate Yvonne’s Soul Food Kitchen for carry-out and delivery meals on Fridays through Sundays.
“I love to cook,” she said. “I was raised in Anderson and want to give back to the community that raised me.”
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the staff’s recommendation for rezoning approval also will go to the City Council.
Local resident Tess Etchison said the business will have a negative effect on the neighborhood.
She said the two adjacent businesses plus a local church and residents were opposed to the rezoning.
Etchison said there was unauthorized activity in the past with large groups of people gathering after midnight and playing loud music.
She said there has been gunfire in the past, and neighbors don’t feel safe in their homes. Etchison said the police have been called to the location in the past.
“This is not zoned for business and never intended to be,” she said. “This is not a good fit for the neighborhood.”
Shambly said two incidents took place in the past when people, including some of her family members with keys to the building, used it for gatherings. She has since changed the locks.
She has invested $80,000 in renovating the business for use as a commercial kitchen.
Plan Commission member Jennifer Culp, also a member of the City Council, said she was going to get the 911 dispatch log for the area before the council’s September meeting.
Another member, Betty Williams, said it sounds like a good addition to the neighborhood, but the past problems have to be addressed.
“The evidence of past problems is haunting this petition,” said Plan Commission President Greg Spencer. “It’s up to the council to do more research. You’re (Shambly) going to have to win some neighbors over.”