ALEXANDRIA — Ron Richardson may be stepping down as mayor of Alexandria to devote more time to the needs of sick family members, but residents can expect to see him around as he remains involved in city events.
As one of his last acts, Richardson is hosting an inaugural employee recognition dinner Dec. 30, and he said he hopes to help with the organization of a similar event next year.
“I’ll be around. I’m not looking for a job, but I’m here to help,” he said. “I’m excited to see where this city is in four years or eight years.”
Alexandria city government will look substantially different after the new year as Richardson, Clerk-Treasurer Jill Scott and council members Pam Luck, Dan Stanley and Bob Stinson leave their duties to newcomers elected in November.
Though several of the newly elected officials are Republicans, Democrat Richardson wished them well.
“I want both of you to be successful,“ the lifelong Alexandria resident said to Mayor-elect Todd Naselroad and incoming Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman.
A first-time mayor, Richardson said the words by which he ran the city were, “What would Jesus do?”
“This was an eye-opener for me,” the former longtime deputy sheriff and two-term Madison County sheriff said. “Politics here is nothing compared to the county and the state level.”
Council President Patty Kuhn said she didn’t know Richardson well when he became mayor.
“He has guided us through some rough times the past four years,” she said.
“He was balancing things. He managed it. He got us through,” she said.
Kuhn also praised Scott, who took the city from the appearance of a $200,000 deficit to having a $500,000 cushion.
“You couldn’t have paid me a million dollars to do what she had done,” she said.
When the new city leaders take their seats next month, Kuhn said, she hopes it’s not as Democrats or Republicans but as people who care deeply for their community.
“Change is difficult. There will be some rough roads.”
