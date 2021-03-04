CHESTERFIELD — Following a third public meeting, Richland and Union townships’ boards voted to join together and create the East Madison Fire Territory.
The Richland board voted 3-0, while the Union board voted 2-1 with Tim Dunham casting a no vote Thursday.
Both townships are at their maximum levy for fire protection, and forming a territory was said to be their only option for increasing tax revenue to pay for professional staff providing around-the-clock coverage.
Over the course of the three meetings both townships’ trustees said the move was needed to ensure the future of emergency services for residents.
They cited increased run volume, difficulty recruiting volunteers and increased equipment costs.
Seven residents spoke following the presentation and before the vote.
Jerry Williams and retired Union Township fire chief Gary Hutton both spoke in favor of the territory.
“I found that it doesn’t matter if you have the best equipment in the best station,” Hutton said. “If you don’t have enough qualified people for the amount of runs that you handle, having the best equipment doesn’t help.”
Eric Weston and retired Richland Township fire chief John Walukonis both said Chesterfield receiving the benefit of better services without paying more taxes wasn’t fair.
The town of Chesterfield is not part of the territory, but contracts for fire protection with Union Township, an agreement that is expected to continue with the new fire territory.
“I’m going to get taxed at 21.9%, which means my tax is going to go up $300 or $400,” Weston said. “Nowhere is that fair. Everybody’s going to receive the same fire service.”
“You eight people are going to affect the taxes for 60% of the population in each township,” Walukonis said.
Can a young family starting out afford that, he asked.
Chesterfield currently pays $115,000 a year. Union Chief Jamey Burrows said the township is asking the town to pay more and negotiations are underway.
Russ Willis was concerned that a estimated line item budget wasn’t presented to the public and questioned what the salaries would be.
Union Township Trustee Michael Phillips said the salaries had not been set but an estimate had been made after evaluating the salaries of other departments around the state.
Salaries would be somewhere in the $47,000 to $50,000 range as the department needed to be competitive to retain staff.
“We want them to stay around, we want them to be here, we want them to consider making this community their home,” Phillips said.
“So we want to be competitive, but we still don’t know what that final number is,” he said.
The boards also approved an interlocal agreement and an equipment replacement fund.
