RICHMOND — Police shared news Wednesday that Officer Seara Burton, the Richmond police officer who was critically injured in a shooting exactly three weeks ago, will be taken off life support Thursday.
Major Jon Bales released the following statement
“Despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022, Seara will be taken off of life support.
“Seara’s family wanted to include the community in sharing this information. The incredible outpouring of support has been truly heartwarming. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time.”
The statement also noted that Burton will continue to be a hero due to her being an organ donor. Final arrangements for her will be released when available.
The day after the shooting, Police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head. She underwent surgery, but the damage was too great.
She was shot around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
She was helping other officers with a traffic stop. When her K-9 partner, Brev, went to check 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee’s moped, Burton went to talk to Lee. That’s when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot several rounds toward officers.
Court documents say Lee was aiming at the officers’ “head and facial areas.”
Burton was shot at close range, and the officer next to her was nearly shot in the head. Other officers returned fire, and Lee shot at them as he ran away. He was captured and has been charged with attempted murder of three officers. Those charges could change.
“He just pulled the gun and fired. He was just so close to her. She didn’t stand a chance. It’s just not fair to her. It’s not fair to her family,” said Michelle Partin, who is Lee’s neighbor and witnessed the shooting.
“He fired one shot and pop, and there was a slight pause and then pop, pop, pop where (officers) returned fire, and there was anywhere from 10 to 15 shots.”
Burton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in “very critical condition, fighting for her life,” said Britt.
Burton was shot less than two weeks before her wedding day. In the face of tragedy, her fiancée, Sierra Neal, has shown incredible strength.
In a post a few days after the shooting, Neal said, “Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day. She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same.”
Neal ended her post with, “Seara Burton I love you more than anything in this entire world and I am so very proud of you. You are my person.”