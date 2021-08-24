ANDERSON — Jay and Nancy Ricker had $1 million to spend as they shopped the Anderson University campus for half-a-day with President John S. Pistole to see where they could get the biggest return on investment.
The former owners of Anderson-based Ricker’s convenience stores, which they sold in 2018, had already asked Pistole to come up with a list of about 10 possible projects that could benefit from the donation.
“We had kind of made up our own minds, but they were exactly the same,” Jay Ricker said.
The university announced Tuesday that Dunn Hall will be the beneficiary of the bulk of the Rickers’ donation, with remaining funds to be spent on other residence hall projects. The money will be used to refresh Dunn Hall’s bathrooms and common areas.
“As far as a mother looking at taking their high school student and observing AU as a potential spot for my child to go, Dunn Hall did not impress me as a place where I think I’d want my child to be,” Nancy Ricker said. “The restrooms in particular at Dunn were in need of updating. I don’t think they had been updated since the building was built.”
The university is nearing the end of its Called to Soar fundraising campaign in which officials hope to raise about $20 million for scholarships, academic programs and campus renewal projects by Dec. 31. But the Rickers came to the decision to make the donation on their own and contacted the university.
“Our biggest goal was to make sure that Anderson is productive down the road, and we think AU is a big part of that,” Jay Ricker said. “AU has always been supportive of just about every program and business in town.”
Though neither of the Rickers attended AU, they have some ties to the university. Their son earned a master of business administration there, many employees and interns working in their 57 properties were graduates or attended the school, and students earned valuable real-world experience working on projects with the company, Jay Ricker said.
In addition to the practical use of the gift, Jay Ricker said he hopes it will inspire others to share their treasure, too.
“Hopefully this prods some other people to make some donations — and it can be to anywhere they want — but we’d like it to be AU.”
Pistole called the Rickers’ generosity inspiring.
“Anderson University is honored and gratified by Jay and Nancy Ricker’s generous gift,” he said. “Their investment helps us provide an outstanding student experience, which is one of the four pillars of our strategic plan. We are deeply appreciative for their transformative support.”
Jen Hunt, AU’s vice president for advancement, said the Rickers’ gift will add value to the student experience.
“The Rickers acknowledge how important the community of Anderson has been to their business success and their family. Because of that, they have chosen to give back to the community through this gift, and they hope others will also be inspired to give in a meaningful way,” she said in a prepared statement.
Dunn Hall, which opened in 1954 and last was renovated in 1999, is the residence hall that has gone the longest without renovations, Hunt said.
“The appearance and comfort of these facilities have a huge impact on enrollment, retention and overall student satisfaction, which in turn impacts our ability to grow and sustain the university.”
