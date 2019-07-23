ANDERSON — Ashlee Fuller was overwhelmed when her mother ran into her home screaming, “We got the call!”
A match had been found for her son, 4-year-old Kayson, and he would finally receive a kidney transplant.
The news was a major turning point for Fuller, who hadn't expected the mental and emotional toll of caring for Kayson over the years. She also didn't expect the costs that would come after her son's transplant in May.
Then again, she didn't anticipate the outpouring of support she would receive from the community.
On Saturday, a fundraising event, Kayson's Ride, will be conducted at Bourbon Street Sports Pub and Grill in Anderson to help support Fuller and her family.
“Knowing so many people want to come together and help Kayson means the world to me,” Fuller said. “He’s a very special little boy, and it’s amazing so many people want to help him.”
Before Kayson was born, Fuller was told he might have health complications based on the results of ultrasound examinations. But after his birth, Fuller said, her family pediatrician said there was nothing to worry about.
“I was going off the word of my pediatrician, and I trusted this person, so I didn’t really think anything of it,” Fuller said.
In April 2015, however, Fuller woke up to make Kayson, then about 18 months old, a bottle and found him lying “limp” and looking “really pale white.”
Kayson was taken to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital, where Fuller was told his heart had stopped twice while doctors were working on him.
Once Kayson’s potassium levels had returned to a level where it was safe for him to be transferred, he was sent to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
“The whole week we were there was just a blur to me because I was so emotionally drained,” Fuller recalled.
At the children’s hospital, Fuller learned that Kayson’s left kidney was operating at 10% of its normal function.
Kayson was put on dialysis for several months, and Fuller was instructed to do her best to help him grow and gain weight so he would be eligible for a kidney transplant.
By the time Kayson finally reached the doctor’s goal of 30 pounds, his kidney function had dropped to 5%.
Fuller kept Kayson as healthy as possible while they waited for a replacement kidney.
While Fuller said she was thrilled to finally have a match for Kayson, she also worried that she wouldn't be able to take proper care of him.
“In February I had just gotten in a really bad wreck. So I was still recovering from that, and I just didn’t think I could do it,” she said. “I totaled my car, broke my tailbone and hip and had an 18-hour surgery on my hip and my pelvis. So I could barely walk; it was just really overwhelming.”
Because of her injury and Kayson's health, Fuller does not have a job. Instead, she and her three children rely on the income of her fiancee, Chelsea Hart, for typical daily expenses, as well as medical costs insurance doesn't cover.
Kayson takes 11 different medications. Kayson also has to visit the doctor once a week and have blood work done twice a week.
“It’s been hard, it’s been really hard,” said Fuller’s mother, Gail Ashbaugh. “We’ve just taken every day day-by-day. That’s all we can do.”
When Fuller's uncle found out about all of the expenses, he suggested hosting Kayson's Ride. As a member of a biking group called the Rude Boyz, he gathered an initial group who were interested in helping Fuller. Several of her friends and family have also chipped in to help with the event.
Without the support of her family, fiancee and friends, Fuller said, she would not have been able to take care of herself, Kayson and her two other children — Swayze, 6, and Hayden, 10.
“In your head, it doesn’t seem as scary, but there are no words you can put to it,” Hart said. “It’s been scary seeing how the whole family is and not knowing what the outcome was going to be, knowing that there is always a chance it wasn’t going to work out.”
Today, Fuller said, the scar on the left side of Kayson's torso and the plush kidney toy he carries around with him are the only outward indications that Kayson isn't as healthy as the typical child.
“It’s crazy because you can see a change in him,” Fuller said. “He is just getting bigger, and he is a ball of energy.”
Follow Brooke Kemp on Twitter @brookemkemp or contact her at 765-640-4861 or brooke.kemp@heraldbulletin.com.
