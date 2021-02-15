ANDERSON — Local road crews are fighting a steady snowfall Monday afternoon and preparing for a projected 6- to 10-inch snowfall overnight.
City and county crews are working to keep streets and roads passable as the heavy snow started to fall just before rush hour.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is predicting heavy snowfall to continue into Tuesday morning.
Projections are that certain areas of central Indiana could see snowfall of 1 inch or more per hour.
As expected, the heaviest snowfall started to fall at approximately 3 p.m. and will continue past midnight with temperatures in the mid-teens and windy conditions.
The average wind speed was predicted in the 15 mph range with gusts approaching 20 mph.
Madison County is currently under a travel advisory warning, which is the lowest level of local travel advisory. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said the county crews are working in 12-hour shifts.
He said the first crews went out at 9 p.m. Sunday and will work around the clock.
“The roads up north were drifting shut because of the wind before the storm started,” Harless said. “We’re going to work through the duration.”
He said the county has been contacting local contractors if assistance is required to keep the county roads passable.
“This is a powdery snow that is being blown by the wind,” Harless said. “We’re going to continue 24 hour coverage out in the county.”
County highway crews are reporting drifts in the northern part of Madison County as high as 3 feet on some roads.
Harless said a second snowstorm is being predicted for Thursday with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow.
“It’s going to get worse,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said. “Right now it’s not horrible. The roads are slick in spots.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said crews were called in just before midnight on Sunday.
He said the city activated the Snow Task Force to start plowing the secondary streets and subdivisions.
Eicks explained the Snow Task Force includes all city-owned trucks that are equipped with plows.
City crews were plowing the main city streets at 3 p.m. Monday.
The snowstorm and travel advisories prompted changes for COVID-19 vaccination sites scheduled for Tuesday.
The Madison County Health Department announced that its Tuesday morning appointments have been changed to the same times Thursday.
The Community Hospital Anderson announced that its vaccination clinic at the Education Center on Madison Avenue will be closed Tuesday. Those appointments will need to be rescheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.