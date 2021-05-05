ANDERSON – Nine local communities have received more than $4 million for local road and bridge projects through the Community Crossings grant program.
The nine communities received a total of $4,207,381 through the state program.
Anderson received $1 million that will be used to repave Cross Street from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road.
The town of Pendleton is receiving $820,317 from the state.
Town Manager Scott Reske said the funds will be used to reconstruct Franklin Street from Taylor to High Street.
Reske said the street was heavily damaged by the May 2019 tornado and damaged much of the infrastructure.
He said while the road is being reconstructed the town will be replacing the water lines and making improvements to the storm drains that eventually flow into Fall Creek.
Reske said Pendleton will be using a combination of funding sources to cover the required 25% in local matching funds.
For the third consecutive year, the town of Lapel is receiving a Community Crossings grant for 2021 in the amount of $444,682.
Chad Blake, president of the Lapel Town Council, said in the past year the town has quadrupled the paving work being done in the community.
“The roads to be repaved are already planned out,” he said.
Blake said the 25% matching grant will come from the town’s motor vehicle highway fund.
Streets to be repaved include Vine Street, 10th Street and Brookside.
In 2020, Lapel was awarded $669,439 through the Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The town is providing $233,150 in matching funds, with the repaving of County Road 200 South in front of the fire station at the top of the list.
Lapel received $315,000 in Community Crossing grant funds in 2019 for work on Main Street.
The town of Chesterfield is receiving $686,247 for work on County Road 67 from the town limits to Interstate 69.
Clerk/Treasurer Deborah Dunham said the town received $187,000 in food and beverage tax revenues from the county for the project with the remaining $50,000 from the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund.
Dunham said the town will be applying for a second Community Crossing grant this fall to upgrade Water Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.