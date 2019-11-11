ANDERSON — Madison County sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from K-9 units and SWAT, arrested a man accused of robbery after a two-hour standoff.
Michael R. Rushton, 30, of Anderson was charged with Level 3 felony robbery, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and Class A misdemeanor violation of probation on Saturday.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Rushton was a suspect in a robbery at a Fast Max convenience store several days ago and was spotted outside his father’s home by Deputy Derrick Saylor on Friday evening.
“Deputies tried for two hours to get Rushton to come to the door, but he refused,” Mellinger said.
A warrant was obtained and deputies were able to take Rushton into custody without incident, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.