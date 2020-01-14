DALEVILLE — Daleville Town Council elected a new president and vice president on Monday along with making several appointments to town boards.
Tom Roberts was elected president and Adam Jones was elected as vice president.
A bid of $264,132.27 from Paving Solutions was approved. The paving will be the final phase of a five-year plan to resurface the town’s 11 miles of streets.
A Community Crossing matching grant from the state will cover 75% of the cost.
Police Chief James King informed the council he will be purchasing 10 body cameras.
The cameras will be purchased with money collected from fees and traffic tickets.
Daleville was an early adopter of body cameras and now those original cameras are starting to wear out, he said. Cameras that are still serviceable will be kept as backups.
Since no tax dollars will be used the council did not need to approve the purchase.
The council approved an employee contract for the police department for up to 10 hours a week for someone to maintain the department’s reports to the FBI. Not submitting reports would make the city ineligible for certain federal grants, King said.
The first reading of an ordinance amendment to raise the cost of accident reports from $10 to $12 was approved.
The town approved two recommendations from the zoning board. The first was to replace a mobile home on Beck Street with a new one and a variance to allow the Girl Scouts to lease office space at their location.
