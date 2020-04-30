ANDERSON — If your ears hurt after an hour shopping with a mask’s elastic tugging at the back of your ears, imagine wearing one for 12-hour shifts day after day.
Ouch.
Area robotics teams have stepped up to to provide front-line workers with relief in the form of a plastic strap that goes behind your head with hooks to hold the mask’s elastic bands.
The handy little devices have been dubbed tension relief straps or “ear savers.”
“What we’re hearing from the doctors and nurses that are using them is that they put them on and it was instant relief,” said Kevin Rockhill, mentor for Madison County’s Team Roboto 447.
“There’s pictures they sent us were their ears are blistered, and this just makes a world of difference. They can concentrate on their patients instead of concentrating on the pain in their ears.”
Team Roboto 447 isn’t affiliated with a particular school but is open to high school students from across the county. Like so many things this year, their season ended early as part of social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It is kind of annoying because this is the year that I probably spent the most amount of time working on something and then most of it got canceled,” said Nathan Rockhill, team member and Kevin Rockhill’s son.
The project started from a Facebook post about using 3D printers to make “ear savers.” Kevin Rockhill and Nathan Rockhill, a senior at Indiana Connections Academy, printed out one and gave it to a friend who works as a nurse.
As word spread, demand skyrocketed and a bank of eight 3D printers were set up in the family’s living room, including printers on loan from Purdue Polytechnic, East Elementary and Pendleton Elementary.
“Next thing you know it kind blew up on social media,” Kevin Rockhill said.
The Rockhills keep the printers running around the clock.
To try and meet demand, Team Roboto is working with Team 1720 PhyXTgears from Delaware County, Digital Goats from Indianapolis and robotics parts provider Thriftybot.
Kevinn Rockhill said working together they sent out almost 9,000 of the printed “ear savers” and another 10,000 of a version made on a laser cutter by Team 1720.
While all three teams make the straps, Team Roboto handles distribution. They give the straps away for free; they just ask for a donation to help with postage but don’t turn anyone away who can’t pay.
“Sometimes they’re people that are working a minimum wage,” Kevin Rockhill said.
In addition to the straps, the teams are now making face shields thanks in part to a donation of a 2,000-pound roll of sheet plastic from Royal Interpack, which has a location in Anderson.
“We’ve got requests for almost 2,000 face shields here in central Indiana,” Kevin Rockhill said.
