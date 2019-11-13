DALEVILLE — The Kindness Rocks Project is coming to Daleville’s Town Hall Park.
The Town Council approved a request from Daleville Elementary teacher Ann Heintzelman to allow her students to place rocks painted with uplifting messages in a designated area of the park.
Started by Megan Murphy, The Kindness Rocks Project has spread around the globe.
The messages are meant to uplift someone at a moment they need it and the hope is that others will be inspired to make rocks and leave them around town.
The town is also working with the school on the design of a veteran and first responder memorial. Fifth- and sixth-graders will be bringing about 80 drawings to the town the first week of December. Council member Tom Roberts encouraged residents to come see their work and give input on the project.
Other business
• The council voted to spend $14,595 to upgrade the control system on the water tower.
• Applications are being accepted at Town Hall for Operation Christmas through the end of November. Children chosen for the program will go shopping with a Daleville police officer on Dec. 14.
• The council approved an annual licensing fee of $5,250 with Neptune 360 that will move the town’s utility data off its in-house server to a cloud service. The fee will increase to $6,375 in the second year and be capped at $7,500 in the third. The move will make the data more accessible, allow for better backups and save on upgrading hardware and software while freeing up the town’s server for other uses, according to Neptune 360.
• A lease was approved to allow Watch Communications to use the town’s water tower for broadband service. The company was awarded money through the Connect America Fund to improve broadband internet in areas identified as being underserved by the Federal Communications Commission.
• Funds were approved for decorative street signs on the main roads in town. Tennessee Street from Wayne to Daleville Road was accepted into the town. The move will allow the town to seek funding for the street.
• A part-time position was filled and an increase of pay for the acting water manager to reflect the increased responsibilities being taken on. The town will post the position with the goal of filling it by the end of the year.
