ANDERSON — In March, the local Rotary Club will have a virtual speech contest, which is open to any junior or senior student enrolled in high school within Madison County.
Monetary prizes will be awarded to the top three local club winners. First place will win $500, second place $300 and third place $100.
The first- and second-place winners, at the local club speech contest, will then have their videotaped speech entered into the Rotary District Speech Contest. Students will be able to tape their speeches again to make any improvements.
The speech should be a persuasive message based on the speaker’s interest, thoughts, audience appeal and research. Topic choice is not limited. The judges will be looking for organization and structure: introduction, preview statement, three main points with at least one piece of evidence, review and conclusion with transitional sentences used throughout to help the flow.
Speeches, to be 7 to 10 minutes in length, should be memorized. No notes, note cards or outlines may be used during the presentation. Also, students are not permitted to use music, visual aids, costumes or other props.
Participants should dress in professional attire as though they are going to a college or job interview.
The deadline to register for the virtual event is March 11. Participants should send an email to Thonja Nicholson, thonja@flagshipenterprise.org, with the following information: Name, high school, junior or senior class, phone number and email address.
Submit a YouTube video recording with no stops and starts by March 18 to Nicholson.
The first- and second-place winners of the local speech contest will be entered into the virtual district speech contest, to be held on Saturday, April 17. The District 6560 prizes are: first place, $1,000; second place, $500 and third place, $250.
Contact Nicholson for questions at thonja@flagshipenterprise.org, or 765-606-0450.
