ANDERSON — A decision on a request for a preliminary injunction pertaining to the district maps for the Madison County commissioners is expected Tuesday.
Following a two-hour hearing on Monday, Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem said he will make a decision by the end of Tuesday.
The hearing was a result of a complaint filed by local residents Wesley Likens and Kevin Sipes against Madison County, the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk Olivia Pratt, Auditor Rick Gardner concerning the new district lines to take effect this election cycle.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes last week filed two motions to dismiss the complaint and to move the case to an adjoining county.
In opening remarks, the judge said his court retains jurisdiction over procedural matters that require a prompt decision, namely the request for the preliminary injunction.
“Obviously, at some point in time, this case is going someplace else,” Clem said. “Another factor is the filing for the primary election starts on Jan. 8. There is a requirement that some action has to take place.”
Attorney Bryce Owens, representing Likens and Sipes, said a concern is the splitting of Anderson Township into each of the commissioner districts under the map adopted by the commissioners Oct. 14.
He noted that the county auditor did not call a special meeting concerning the boundary lines, as required by state statute.
Hughes said no emergency has been established in the request for the preliminary injunction and that it’s unknown if either Likens or Sipes was planning to run for elective office.
He said no evidence was presented that the ordinance approved by the commissioners didn’t comply with the state law.
Owens said there is an emergency because Anderson Township was split into the three districts.
“This strange ordinance makes it possible for three residents of Anderson Township, living in the same neighborhood, could be elected to the Board of Commissioners,” he said.
Owens said the commissioners didn’t provide evidence of why Anderson Township was divided.
He asked the court to retain the current districts until a court determines the outcome of the complaint.
Hughes said the commissioners hired Daniel Cutshaw to determine the district boundaries based on equal population.
He said the existing maps had a population difference of 120% and the new maps had a difference of 2.64%.
Hughes said if Anderson Township was not divided and map its own commissioner district the population difference would 42.9%.
Owens countered that state law doesn’t require the districts to be based on population.
Likens testified that he read the stories in The Herald Bulletin pertaining to the redistricting, but didn’t attend any of the meetings.
“There was talk of my wife running,” he said. “There were four or five other people considering running in the (Middle) District. The new map struck them all out.”
Sipes testified that he ran in 2016 for the North District seat and was considering running in 2020.
He said people in the new district would not be familiar with him, but agreed all county residents vote for the three seats on the Board of Commissioners.
“There are a lot of people in Anderson that have never been to Elwood,” Sipes said. “They can’t cover the needs of the people in the North District if they reside in Anderson Township.”
During questioning by Hughes, Sipes said he attended the meeting when the new maps were approved but didn’t make any public comment.
In his closing statement, Owens said an emergency exists because filing for the primary starts in two days.
“The fundamental problem is you can’t divide a township,” he said. “This harms people in Anderson Township.”
Hughes said redistricting is done by the legislative bodies and only one person named in the complaint was considering running for political office.
“Grant our motion for a change of county,” he said. “A new county can be named and a hearing could take place in a timely manner.
“The filing on Dec. 30 was done as a political and legal strategy to deny my clients’ rights to a day in court,” Hughes said. “A permanent injunction is an extraordinary remedy and we don’t have an emergency.”
