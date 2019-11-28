LAPEL – Several hundred people gathered at the Lapel Community Food Pantry on Thanksgiving morning to support the local organization during the sixth annual Gobble Wobble.
The event is organized by Tammy and Scott Hersberger with all the proceeds going to the food pantry.
Tammy Hersberger said last year's event raised $2,500 and 100 pounds of food.
This year, Pizza Hut was providing a pizza a month for a year for the first man, woman and child under the age of 10 to complete the 5K run through Lapel.
Every other year Pam Wilkins makes the trip from Fort Worth, Texas, to visit family in Lapel and to take part in the annual event.
This year she came dressed in a turkey costume she purchased in Texas to wear in Lapel.
“I do this because my grandparents grew up in Lapel and raised their family here,” Wilkins said. “I always thought this was the place they would have come to with seven children. This is a payback to the people of Lapel.”
Belinda Gillaspy, originally from Lapel, was taking part in her first Gobble Wobble with family members who continue to live in the community.
“I came to help the town of Lapel and our food pantry and to walk with family,” she said. “All of my family continue to live in Lapel.”
Gillaspy said walking 5 kilometers would not be a problem because she is a regular walker and will attend the event again in the future.
Tracy Stevenson, who resides in Hamilton County, was taking part in the Lapel run for the first time.
“Used to do Thanksgiving morning runs to make me feel better about what I’m going to eat the rest of the day,” he said as he laughed. “I asked some co-workers if they knew of any runs in the area and told me about the one in Lapel.
“The pizza for a year is some incentive,” Stevenson said. “But there are some men here that will finish before me.”
Annette Fox, who attends Day Break Church, was also taking part in the Gobble Wobble for the first time and it was her first 5K event.
“I walk a lot because I work in a Noblesville school,” she said. “I volunteer at the food pantry every Saturday. It’s a wonderful thing.”
Alea Mills of Lapel was carrying a sign as a spectator to support her friend Eric.
“He supported me in the past, so I’m here to support him today,” she said. “He has run this event several times.”
But as the event started, Mills decided to join the walk, carrying her sign in support of her friend.
