ANDERSON — A fourth candidate has joined the field to replace Donna Davis as the 2nd District representative on the Anderson City Council.
School teacher Jen Rusher has joined Jeff Barranco, Don Lynch and Tony Watters in wanting to complete Davis’ four-year term.
Davis died in December after being elected to a 10th term in November.
The eight Democratic Party precinct committeemen in the 2nd District will elect a replacement at 6 p.m. Tuesday at party headquarters.
Rusher, 41, has lived in the district for six years and has remodeled two houses in the area. She teaches English as a new language.
“I have never run for office before,” she said. “I was planning to run in the May (2019) primary because I thought Davis was not going to run.
“I had no intention of running against her,” Rusher said. “Until Donna (Davis) became ill I was going to walk door to door with her.”
She said there has been growth in the 2nd District with the two automobile dealerships, Purdue Polytechnic Institute and Italpollina.
Rusher said many of the homeowners in the district don’t reside in the area and there are a lot of rental properties.
“I want to work to clean the area up,” she said. “Many people don’t know the city will pick up large trash items for free.”
Rusher said she has no political agenda and would have to learn about the city budget.
Another goal is to improve safety in the district, she said.
“I want to be a voice for the community,” Rusher said. “I want the district to grow.”
Barranco is currently a member of the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees, Lynch is a former city councilman in Alexandria and Watters is the former chief of the Anderson Police Department.
