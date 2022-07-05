ANDERSON — The Madison County Plan Commission will consider two rezonings that cover more than 400 acres.
Simply Ryan Homes is seeking the rezoning of 141.4 acres on West 800 South near Indiana 13 by the current Springbrook subdivision.
The request is to rezone the property from agricultural to residential for single and multi-family residences.
The intent is to construct 320 houses.
The second request is from Nutrition 101 and JCP Farms to rezone 261.5 acres from agricultural to light industrial use.
The property is on West County Road 900 South and abuts both Ind. 9 and Ind. 67.
Nutrition 101 currently has a feed manufacturing facility in the area across from the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
The Plan Commission will meet at 9 a.m. July 12 in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Anderson.