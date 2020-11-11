ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety has unanimously approved sweeping changes to the general orders for the Anderson Police Department, including a revised use of force policy.
Police Chief Jake Brown said chokeholds could only be used by officers in a deadly force situation. Any apprehension by an officer can’t block air or blood flow unless deadly force is being applied.
Brown said the department continues to work on refining the policy on the use of no-knock warrants.
He said no-knock warrants will now have to be approved by the officer’s direct supervisor and the police department’s administrative staff, along the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office and a judge.
Currently, the officer requests a no-knock warrant through the prosecutor’s office and a local judge.
Brown said the changes were made with the intention of safety for the public and the police officers.
He said the policy changes were presented to the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police and were approved by the union.
The new general orders have been posted to the City of Anderson’s website to allow residents the opportunity to review the new policies.
NiCale Rector, a member of the Safety Board, said she reviewed the new general orders.
“There was a lot of time and effort,” she said. “This brings them up to our current world. It was time for a change.”
Community activist Lindsay Brown said the City Council has a group working on recommendations for policy changes.
Brown said the police department was seeking approval on changes that the community has not reviewed.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said the proposed changes to the general orders were discussed with the Anderson City Council.
He said there was no communication from council members concerning the proposed changes to the department’s policies.
“We did ask that the community be involved,” Lindsay Brown said. “Our voice should be heard.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the Safety Board has exclusive oversight of the police and fire departments.
“The city council does not,” he said. “We worked internally in the department and reviewed all the general orders, some that had not been changed for many years.”
Broderick said the new general orders policy incorporated many of the recommendations that have been discussed by the city council committee.
“We were not waiting for a recommendation by the committee,” he said. “We gave all the officers and the union a chance to weigh in on the changes.”
