ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has received approval to hire two new officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety approved the hirings Monday.
The two new officers, who are lateral transfers, bring the department to a total of 103 employees. It's budgeted for 110 members.
The department is hiring Spencer Pettit, 34, a graduate of Highland High School and Anderson University.
Pettit has 13 years of law enforcement experience and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2009.
The Safety Board approved the hiring of Roderick Stanback, 31, a graduate of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Stanback has three years of law enforcement experience with the Knightstown Police Department and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2018.
Both officers will be required to complete the Anderson Police Department Field Training Program, which is overseen by Sgt. John Baysinger.
Both new officers have been approved by the department’s pension board, as required.
In other business: The owner of 2529 E. Sixth St., William Muterspaugh, was given two weeks to obtain permits and make improvements to the property.
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said he was prepared to have a vacate order issued and demolition bids accepted.
Fisher said there have been no permits received, and the fines through the Environmental Court have not been paid.
He said permits are needed for the interior and exterior of the building and an electrical permit. “It’s a fire hazard and unsafe."
Muterspaugh was informed if permits were not obtained and improvements made by the Sept. 29 meeting, the city would move forward with demolition of the property.
Muterspaugh’s niece, who didn’t identify herself during the Zoom meeting, said they were never given a list of what improvements have to be completed.
“This is our home,” she said. “We live here. We have nowhere else to go.”
