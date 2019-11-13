ANDERSON – The Anderson Fire Department has started the process of replacing 11 heart monitors by the end of 2020.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety approved spending $57,157 with Stryker Medical to purchase three refurbished heart monitors with the latest software for the Fire Department's ambulances.
Deputy Chief Todd Cawthorn said Tuesday the company that had provided the current heart monitors will no longer be manufacturing the equipment and will stop providing services for the equipment at the end of 2020.
Cawthorn said there are 11 heart monitors and the goal is to replace all of them by the end of 2020.
“We’re in the process of switching over,” he said.
Cawthorn said the three heart monitors for the ambulances will be equipped with WiFi to communicate and transmit information to the local hospitals while in transit.
The equipment will perform EKGs, monitor blood pressure and pulse, measure oxygen levels in the blood and check a patient’s vital signs. The monitors are also equipped with a defibrillator to restore a patient’s heart beat.
Cawthorn said he hopes the first three heart monitors will be delivered by the end of this year.
Four price quotes were received for the equipment. Cawthorn said the department selected the refurbished monitors from Stryker Medical because they were refurbished by the manufacturer and included the newest software. Three new units from Stryker would have cost $84,029.
Two other bids of $56,082 and $58,800 didn’t include the most up-to-date software, he said.
