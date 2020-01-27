ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department has received approval for the purchase of 15 new patrol cars.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety approved the request Monday to purchase the cars through the state bid with Community Ford of Bloomington.
Major Joel Sandefur said the cost for the 15 Ford Interceptor All Wheel Drive vehicles is $486,154.
Safety Board member NiCale Rector asked why the cars were being purchased in Bloomington and not from the local Ford dealership.
Sandefur said the cars being purchased through the state bid come at a discounted price, which will save the city $102,420.
The Safety Board approved a request by Sandefur to dispose of 65 tazer units that are out of date with replacement parts no longer available.
Sandefur said the units will be offered to other departments at no cost.
He said if none of the units are donated to another department they will be demolished.
The Anderson City Council has approved the transfer of $410,000 within the police department’s budget for the purchase of the cars.
The council approved the transfer of $250,000 from unspent salaries in the 2019 budget and $160,000 in the insurance line item to light vehicles.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the $410,000 will be combined with $190,000 in the 2020 budget for the purchase of vehicles for the department.
Sandefur said the city has purchased 75 new patrol cars in the past four years.
Demolitions
The Safety Board gave James Allen 45 days to sell property at 707 W. 5th Street.
Trinna Davis with the Anderson Municipal Development Department said the property was on the agenda to receive bids for demolition.
The roof of the building has partially collapsed and Allen said he wants to sell the property to Indy Investments. Allen said they are only interested in the property if the two-story structure is not demolished. He indicated he wanted to renovate the property but it was more than he could handle.
“It’s an eyesore,” Allen said. “Kids keep getting into the property.”
Councilman Joe Newman, D-6th District, said neighbors are concerned about the eyesore and the safety hazard for children.
“Two-thirds of the roof collapsed,” he said. “I favor cleaning it up in a reasonable amount of time.”
Rector made a motion that was approved to give Allen 45 days to sell the property and that the new owners obtain the necessary permits.
She said if the permits are not obtained the city will go forward with the demolition.
The Safety Board voted to give Marty Griffin 30 days to begin the renovation of property at 1426 W. Third Street.
Griffin was given until Feb. 24 to have the property cleaned and the permits obtained to begin repairing the roof.
