ANDERSON – After leaving the Anderson Police Department for a job in the private sector, Caleb McKnight is returning to the department.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved the rehiring of McKnight, 37, who worked for the Police Department from February 2006 through September 2017.
Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown said McKnight was a former field training officer with the department.
“I missed it,” McKnight said of working for the Police Department following his swearing in by City Clerk Sheila Ashley.
“I had an opportunity in the private sector that I wanted to pursue,” he said. “It didn’t work out as I expected. My true passion is helping people.”
Brown said the Police Department’s manpower is currently at 103. It is budgeted for 110 positions.
The Safety Board approved the remounting of a new box on an Anderson Fire Department ambulance.
Deputy Chief Todd Cawthorn said the cost of the remount is $175,306 and will be done by Penn Care, which is a certified company of Braun Ambulances that will keep the warranty in place.
Cawthorn said this is the fourth time the department has remounted an ambulance box to a chassis, which saves the department between $30,000 and $50,000.
He said the department has six ambulances, three in service and three as backups.
The department included the purchase of the box in the 2020 budget.
Property issues
The Safety Board awarded a $14,000 demolition contract to Davis Excavating for 707 W. Fifth St.
Property owner James Allen said he thought there was a buyer for the property.
“I can’t sell the building and I can’t do anything with it,” Allen said.
The Safety Board gave Marty Griffin 30 days to clean up property at 1426 W. Third St.
Terry Romine of Sears Enterprises said the company was providing title to the property to Griffin.
“I’m working to clean up the property,” Griffin said. “I want to fix up the property.”
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said no permits would be issued until the property is cleared of debris.
“If it’s not cleaned up in 45 days, I will demolish it,” Fisher said.
Griffin has 30 days to make substantial progress on cleaning up the property and to obtain the necessary permits.
