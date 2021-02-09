ANDERSON — After eight years of service, Anderson police canine Duke is retiring.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted Monday to approve the retirement of Duke and to allow his handler, Chaz Willis, to take possession of the dog.
Chief Jake Brown said Duke has been a valuable officer with the Police Department over the years.
Maj. Joel Sandefur said Willis will be assigned another canine officer as a partner in the future.
The Safety Board approved the request of Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, to condemn two properties damaged by a Jan. 25 fire.
The board approved the demolition of houses at 621 Brown-Delaware St. and the adjacent property at 204 W. Seventh St.
Fire damage to the vacant house at 621 Brown-Delaware St. was estimated at $50,000.
The Safety Board also approved the demolition of a house at 719 Prospect St. that was also damaged by fire.
