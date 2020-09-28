ANDERSON — A decision on Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown’s recommendation to terminate Officer Brandon Reynolds has been delayed.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety met Monday in executive session for more than eight hours to consider Brown’s recommendation.
Safety Board member NiCale Rector said the hearing involved Reynolds and that evidence was heard.
Rector made a motion to take the matter under advisement until Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Reynolds is alleged to have used a chokehold during the June 13 arrest of Spencer Nice. The tactic had been banned two days prior to the arrest by APD Chief Jake Brown and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Reynolds has been on unpaid administrative leave since June 29.
Brown has recommended that Reynolds' employment with the Police Department be terminated for a violation of rules, neglect or disobedience of orders, conduct injurious to the public peace and welfare and conduct unbecoming an officer.
The Anderson Fraternal Order of Police has contended that Reynolds did not use a chokehold in subduing Nice during the arrest, but used a commonly used take-down maneuver.
The police union also alleged Reynolds was denied due process during the proceedings.
The arrest on June 13 was captured on a cellphone video that was posted on social media.
Two days later during a press conference Broderick and Brown said the use of a chokehold was banned by the department on June 11 and an internal investigation started.
Any discipline over five days has to be submitted to the Anderson Board of Public Safety for action.
Reynolds has been a member of the Police Department for five years and there was no prior disciplinary action against him.
An internal investigation determined allegations against Officer Ashley Gravely, who had arrived at the scene to assist Reynolds, were not substantiated and she has been returned to duty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.