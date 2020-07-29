ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety has placed Anderson police Officer Brandon Reynolds on suspension without pay pending another hearing.
The suspension without pay comes on the same day that the Anderson Police Department requested felony criminal charges against Spencer Nice, 21, in connection with a hit-and-skip accident, according to the police union's president.
The Safety Board on Wednesday met in executive session where APD Chief Jake Brown outlined allegations against Reynolds during the June 13 arrest of Spencer Nice.
A hearing has been tentatively set for Aug. 17.
The board's decision to suspend Reynolds without pay was made in a public meeting following the executive session.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said the internal investigation for Officer Ashley Gravely determined the allegations against her were not sustained and she will be returning to active duty. Reynolds and Gravely have been on paid administrative leave since June 13.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, said the disciplinary charges alleged against Reynolds were not disclosed.
Reynolds is alleged to have used a chokehold to arrest Nice on a charge of resisting law enforcement, two days after the procedure was prohibited by Brown and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. The arrest was captured on a cellphone video that was posted on social media.
Anderson said the FOP states the arrest of Nice by Reynolds used a takedown maneuver.
“It was not a chokehold,” he said. “Experts will show it was a takedown maneuver.”
Anderson said Reynolds never violated any police procedures.
He said the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office and a judge found probable cause for the filing of the resisting law enforcement charge against Nice.
Anderson said at the time that Nice was arrested by Reynolds he was a suspect in the alleged hit-and-run accident in which charges were requested Wednesday.
Under the terms of the contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, discipline for an officer is administered by the administrative staff. Any discipline over five days has to be submitted to the three-member Safety Board for action. The officer can appeal the decision and request a hearing.
