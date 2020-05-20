ANDERSON — Although formal charges were never filed against an Anderson police officer, the Anderson Board of Public Safety is conducting a disciplinary hearing.
Matthew Blakely, a former Alexandria police officer who provided extra security in the schools, transferred to the Anderson Police Department last May.
He was placed on paid administrative leave while the Indiana State Police investigated allegations of child molestation.
The Safety Board has scheduled an executive session on Zoom for Thursday followed by a special public meeting.
The agenda for the public meeting indicates the Safety Board will take action on a request by Chief Jake Brown for a review of the disciplinary action that suspended Blakeley and then take action on Brown’s recommendation concerning employment.
Zaki Ali, attorney for Blakeley, said Wednesday that a special prosecutor decided not to file any charges against his client.
“I have maintained all along that my client is innocent,” he said.
Blakeley was hired as a lateral transfer from the Alexandria Police Department on May 29, 2019, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
He was placed on paid leave June 30, 2019.
When contacted, Blakeley confirmed last September that he was on paid leave with Anderson Police Department.
“The allegations are completely false,” Ali said at the time that Blakeley was placed on paid leave. “It’s unfortunate, because I don’t think the complaining witness can appreciate the gravity of these allegations. I’m confident if we proceed to trial he will be found innocent.”
Ali said the allegations against his client were retaliatory in nature.
“We see it often – allegations of molest are one of two things. One, you have an actual sexual predator or, No. 2, you have an ulterior motive,” Ali said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.