ANDERSON – Like many other faith-based and social service agencies, the Salvation Army has experienced a surge in need because of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Major Michael Wolfe, who has been with the Anderson Salvation Army for three years, said the organization has been serving about 400 families, representing about 2,200 people each week, since Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a state of emergency March 6.
“That’s double what we normally do at this time of year,” Wolfe said.
Many of the new people seeking assistance have lost their jobs because of the closing of nonessential businesses, he said.
“There’s a great need, especially people that have been laid off because of this,” Wolfe said. “A lot of people go paycheck to paycheck. Some of them can get unemployment, and some of them can’t.”
Wolfe said because of the broader need in the community, the Salvation Army has some rent requirements.
“We’ve kind of expanded on our financial assistance to families affected by the pandemic,” he said.
Because of social distancing requirements to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Salvation Army now is offering a drive-up pantry rather than allowing people in the building, Wolfe said. The pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.
“They don’t even get out of the car,” he said. “It’s a little inconvenient, but it works fine.”
