ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety has ruled that police officer Taylor Sanderson should not be terminated.
The Safety Board conducted an executive session before its vote Monday not to terminate Sanderson, and disciplined him to time served on unpaid leave and that he not be awarded back pay.
Safety Board members Mike McKinley and Sam Dixon determined a charge against Sanderson of officer unbecoming an officer was sustained by the evidence presented.
They determined that charges of immoral conduct; conduct injurious to the public peace or welfare; and violation of department rules were not sustained.
Safety Board member NiCale Rector didn’t vote because of a conflict.
No comments were made in the public meeting via Zoom.
In February, Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown requested that Sanderson be terminated from the Police Department and at that time the Board of Public Safety placed him on unpaid leave.
Sanderson, a former officer for the town of Daleville, was hired by Anderson Police Department on June 5, 2018. He worked as a patrolman for Daleville from Oct. 19, 2015, to Feb. 1, 2018. He resigned from the Daleville Police Department.
A dispatcher with Madison County Central Dispatch filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Sanderson.
The dispatcher told The Herald Bulletin that Sanderson inappropriately touched her in October 2019 while the two were working.
The woman said Sanderson reached around her back and under her armpit to touch her chest as she was sitting at a computer while working at the dispatch center. The Herald Bulletin does not name people who report being victims of an alleged sexual incident.
An internal investigation conducted by APD sustained the allegation and Chief Brown started disciplinary action against Sanderson.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings reviewed the result of the internal investigation and determined Sanderson’s actions didn’t warrant the filing of any criminal charges.
