ANDERSON — Leaders throughout the local community are remembering George Satterwhite as a mover and shaker.
Satterwhite, 95, died Feb. 1 in Atlanta, Georgia, where he grew up and attended Morehouse College. He was an Anderson resident for more than 50 years.
He was a former president of the Madison County branch of the NAACP and also served as president of the Indiana NAACP.
Satterwhite was instrumental in the founding of the Madison County Community Health Center and was recognized as the United Way of Madison County Volunteer of the Year in 1987.
Satterwhite and Anthony Malone shared The Herald Bulletin's Community Person of the Year in 2001 for their efforts to establish the nonprofit Community Health Center.
To celebrate Anderson’s sesquicentennial, The Herald Bulletin and a panel of local history experts compiled a list of the Top 50 Most Influential People in the city’s history. The list was culled from more than 200 people nominated by the panel and the public. Nominees were evaluated on their overall contributions that influenced Anderson in a positive manner.
Satterwhite was named the ninth most influential person in the city’s history.
The panel selected Satterwhite as the volunteer who didn't say "no." He also worked to end racial discrimination toward African Americans in labor unions.
“I remember he was a mover and a shaker,” Nancy Vaughan, president of the United Way, said Monday. “People went to him when they needed assistance.
“George was a leader for the whole community,” she said. “He was respected by a lot of people.”
Vaughan said Satterwhite was very involved in the United Way in the 1980s.
Matilda Barber served on the NAACP and Community Health Center boards and described Satterwhite as a hard worker.
“He believed in getting things done,” she said. “He was an action-oriented person, something we need more of now.
“George always worked for the good of the entire Anderson community,” Barber said. “He believed in getting programs started and programs that were well run.”
She said he was an active member of the Anderson community.
James Burgess, president of the Madison County NAACP chapter, said Satterwhite was a tenacious person and a trailblazer.
“George was a champion for civil rights,” he said. “He made sacrifices that other people wouldn’t be willing to make.
"George encouraged people to become involved in making the entire community better,” Burgess said.
Burgess said Satterwhite was a mentor to him and encouraged him to become president of the local NAACP chapter.
“He was one of the four past presidents that remained active in the organization,” he said. “He understood what he did through his volunteerism.”
Burgess said Satterwhite would get projects started and then encouraged people to be involved to take them to the next level.
Satterwhite worked with Malone and the Minority Health Coalition to open the Madison County Community Health Center in 2000.
It moved into the current facility on Ohio Avenue in 2002 and built a large expansion in 2010. The center joined Meridian Health Services in January 2019.
The funeral for Satterwhite is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1503 Louise St., with visitation one hour before the service.
