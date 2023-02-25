COLUMBUS — North Christian Church in Columbus is recognized around the world as an architectural masterpiece.
Constructed in 1962 by the same architect who designed the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, the structure with its towering spire and unique octagonal shape has become one of the most copied buildings in America.
But its world-renowned style — along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding — wasn’t enough to save the church from permanently closing in July.
After decades of declining attendance, membership of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ congregation that had called the Columbus sanctuary home for 60 years could no longer afford to keep it open.
In July, Rev. Lanny Lawler, the church’s pastor from 2004 to 2015, called the closing "bittersweet."
“It’s always sad when a congregation closes its visible ministry,” he said.
The same story is playing out across Indiana as some places of worship shutter their doors. From historic downtown cathedrals to small country chapels, few aging churches have been spared from plummeting membership and the empty coffers that come with it.
In the past decade, from 3,850 to 7,700 houses of worship have closed every year in the United States, equaling 75 to 150 congregations per week, according to estimates from the Center for Analytics, Research, and Data. The survey was sponsored by the United Church of Christ.
Now, in the wake of the pandemic, the study predicts the number of sanctuaries closings will double or triple in the coming years. That means about 100,000 of the estimated 384,000 houses of worship in the U.S. will close in relatively short order, according to the survey.
‘BAD THINGS HAPPEN’
The reasons for the spate of closures are straightforward.
Since 2000, the number of people attending church has nosedived from about 70% to 47% as fewer Americans consider themselves religious, according to a 2021 Gallup poll. The cost of maintaining aging churches has also increased, making it even harder for dwindling membership to pay for upkeep.
In Indiana’s cities and towns, the pending threat of once-prominent church buildings permanently closing poses a serious problem, according to Troy Helman, the commercial brokers manager for Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.
He said there’s been a substantial increase in the number of Indiana sanctuaries hitting the market in the past few years. Churches that sit empty hurt neighborhood property values and become eyesores in the community, Helman explained. A vacant downtown church can also diminish the attractiveness of a city’s core.
“Nothing but bad things happen if any facility sits for too long, but that’s especially true for a church,” Helman said.
The vast majority of old churches that close never end up being bought, he noted. Once a congregation decides to sell, most buildings are already in disrepair. Add that to the limitations of a building designed as a church, and places of worship are the hardest properties in the state to sell, Helman explained.
“On a scale between one and 10 where 10 is the easiest, it's a one,” he said.
Empty churches also impact the local economy. The average historic sacred place in an urban area generates more than $1.7 million annually in economic impact, according to a 2016 study by Partners for Sacred Places, a nonprofit that helps religious communities remain relevant.
When congregations close, vital social services offered there, like food pantries and day-care centers, often disappear. The study found 87% of the beneficiaries of the community programs and events housed in sacred places are not members of the religious congregation.
“The size and complexity of the economic impact of sacred places provides powerful new evidence that America’s sacred places have enormous community value,” the study notes.
SAVING THE SACRED
When church leaders come to Daniel Frederick, it’s never good news.
Frederick leads Indiana Landmark’s Sacred Places program. Since 2015, the nonprofit has worked to help congregations stay in their historic buildings before evacuation and demolition become the only options.
Churches usually face dwindling membership and ballooning upkeep costs on their facility by the time they enroll in the program, which focuses on finding new ways to use the building and invite the community into it.
In the last seven years, Frederick has worked alongside more than 40 congregations to help them increase their membership through a $1.2 million grant from the Lilly Endowment. The aim is to save their buildings, but more than anything, it’s about preserving a faith.
“We understand that these buildings are not congregations, and they’re not in the business of worshiping buildings,” Frederick said. “They're in the business of building of a faith community.”
Now, as more churches close, the program is set to greatly increase its effort after the Lilly Endowment in January provided another $10 million to the Sacred Places Indiana program.
During the next three years, the funds will be used to create a more robust matching grant program by offering planning funding of up to $25,000, capital grants as high as $500,000 and emergency grants of as much as $250,000 to qualifying congregations.
The money will help more places of worship stay afloat, but it isn’t enough to save them all. The program can accept only eight to 10 churches a year out of about 100 applications, Frederick noted.
That means cities and towns will have to find creative ways to repurpose their empty sanctuaries to get the properties back on the tax rolls. Finding investors to turn them into new housing units is the best solution, argued Helman with Coldwell Banker.
“We have a real need for housing,” he said. “It would be nice to pair up the need for housing with the vacancy of churches.”
That approach has found traction in some communities. In Ligonier, a couple transformed a historic synagogue into a new residence. A handful of old churches in Indianapolis have also been repurposed as single-family housing.
But as more and more churches close, finding investors to pour hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore each one is unlikely, according to Fred Krawczyk, a commercial broker with Indianapolis-based F. C. Tucker Company. In the next decade, he projects, those who purchase places of worship will want the land but care little about the building.
“I think people that buy them are going to try and do something with the land on the side of the building, because you'd have to go and do pretty extensive renovations otherwise,” Krawczyk said.
That’s why places like Indiana Landmarks are pushing harder than ever to get grant money and programs in place now to keep churches open before they’re too late to save, explained Frederick.
“These congregations have been contributing to their local community and their local economy for decades — for generations,” he said. “That’s part of the story we want to help them tell so that when they need help, communities can provide them with connections and resources.”