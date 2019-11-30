ANDERSON – Because the replacement of the Eisenhower Bridge came in under budget, the Madison County Council was able to pay some additional bills.
The final projected cost for the Eisenhower Bridge project was approximately $15,525,000. That’s nearly $2.5 million below an earlier estimate of $18 million to replace the aging structure over White River that connects downtown Anderson with the nearby Anderson University campus and Scatterfield Road.
As a result, the council had an additional $311,000 in the account to pay the local match for the bridge replacement.
During a special meeting last Monday, the council voted to transfer $286,000 of the funds to the budget for the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The transfer included $250,000 into the group insurance account and $36,000 to pay utility bills for the county-owned facilities including the Madison County Government Center and the jail.
The County Council has been dealing with a dwindling operating balance for several months and earlier in November transferred $400,000 from the wind farm economic development account to the general fund to pay bills.
At that meeting, the council approved $436,446 in new funding requests, which would have reduced the county’s operating balance to $523,657 at the end of the year.
The $400,000 from the economic development account covered the additional spending.
The County Council has no meeting scheduled for December and will next meet on Jan. 14 to elect a new president.
