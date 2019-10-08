ANDERSON — No one was injured in an early morning robbery of an Anderson pharmacy Tuesday.
Anderson Police Major Joel Sandefur said the CVS Pharmacy, 265 S. Scatterfield Road, was robbed of an undisclosed amount of controlled substance around 3:13 a.m.
Sandefur said the suspects were described as being three black males in their late teens or early 20s, dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts.
The men were armed with handguns during the robbery and concealed their identities by wearing a covering their faces during the robbery, according to a press release by the Anderson Police department.
Police said that when the suspects entered the store, they forced two female employees at gunpoint to the back of the store near the pharmacy, where they forced them to lie down on the floor.
Sandefur said a pharmacy tech’s hands were tied together and he was forced to open the pharmacy safe before the suspects stole a number of controlled pills.
The men fled the store through the building’s drive-thru window.
The suspects appeared to have fled north, where police were able to follow a trail of evidence north on Scatterfield Road past the Alexandria Pike intersection, until signs of the suspects were lost near the 500 block of Broadway.
If anyone has information about this incident, call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310. The case remains under investigation.
