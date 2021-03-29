ANDERSON – As the new chairman of the Indiana State Democratic Party, Mike Schmuhl is concerned with the tilt to the right.
Schmuhl worked on the presidential campaign of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and also worked for former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly.
Rebuilding the state party is a big challenge, but one he is ready to tackle.
“I thought long and hard about the position,” he said during a Monday telephone interview with The Herald Bulletin. “Indiana needs to be more fair when it comes to elections.”
Schmuhl said until recent election cycles there was a good balance between Republicans and Democrats in Indiana.
“It’s healthy for any democracy when there is a balance,” he said. “I care about the issues and know how to run a big organization.”
Schmuhl said the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president is something the party at all levels can build on in the future.
With the 2021 redistricting being delayed until September, he said it’s a concern.
“It needs to be more fair,” he said. “The maps matter and who draws the maps is important. People should pick their representatives.”
Schmuhl said there needs to be more competition in elections and voters should have more of a choice.
“There is an effort to limit access to voting,” he said. “That will result in less participation and transparency. One party control results in a stagnation of ideas.”
Schmuhl said the focus in 2021 will be centered on finances and encouraging people to run for office.
“We have to generate excitement among people who believe in the party and what to invest,” he said. “The Republicans have a big financial advantage and we need to level the playing fields.”
Recruiting candidates will be a challenge for the party, Schmuhl said.
“We need to think outside the box - get businessmenn and public safety officials who know the issues and care about the community," Schmuhl said. “We want high quality candidates at the county and state level.”
A concern is the nationalization of the media and the reliance of people to get information from social media, he commented.
“There are fewer community newspapers and people are relying on online news,” Schmuhl said. “There is a lot of misinformation. We need to get away from the national dynamic.
“We want to have a constant presence in the communities and hold the Republicans accountable,” he said.
Agreeing with newly elected Madison County Democrat Party chairman Thomas Newman Jr., Schmuhl said the precinct organization is important to the future of the party.
“We need Democrats who work year round at the precinct level and not just before an election,” he said.
