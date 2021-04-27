ANDERSON — Anderson University biology major Brooke Franz, 22, isn’t certain whether her research into a particular protein in an arabidopsis thaliana plant will have any practical application when she one day becomes a cardiologist, but practicing the research methods was invaluable.
“It got me more into the molecular genetic side of the plants,” the Noblesville resident said. “It ended up supporting my hypothesis. It added to the very little research that has been done on gamma snaps.”
Franz, a senior who plans to continue her studies next year at Marion University, is one of the 43 AU students who presented the results of a project in the 12th annual Scholars Day on Tuesday at Reardon Auditorium.
This is the first time the university has hosted Scholars Day in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
A participant in AU’s honors program, Wesley Erny, 22, wanted to combine his computer science education with philanthropy. The result was an app.
“Honors taught us about Christian values, and this is a good way to blend the two,” he said. “There’s no monetary component to this. It’s just an exchange. It’s kind of a way for people to give away something they don’t need.”
Erny, who will work for a Muncie-based software engineering company following graduation, sees his app as something that might be of use to nonprofits.
“Ideally, it would be kind of a cool thing if we set it up with a food society in Anderson to get the word out,” he said.
Students conducted their projects in a variety of disciplines, from psychology to engineering. Several projects were multicultural in nature, reflecting the trips nursing students took to Alaska and the travels foreign language students made to Chile.
Students examined a variety of topics, such as the effect of college majors on criminal profiling and divine business practices.
Chad Wallace, dean of AU’s School of Science and Engineering, said the annual event was started 12 years ago as way to celebrate the research across campus.
“The reason we started this is we figured there were good projects happening all across the campus,” he said.
The projects come about in a variety of ways, Wallace said. For instance, some are capstone projects while others are part of the university’s honors program.
“You also have students who found an interest in a topic and just partnered up with a faculty members,” he said.
The projects help drive home the book learning the students receive, Wallace said.
“AU is a place where we think experiential learning, hands-on learning, is important,” he said. “It has them take ownership and responsibility for their own work.”
The pandemic created an unusual set of circumstances under which the students operated as they conducted their research and completed their projects, Wallace said.
“This group of students battled through some adversity,” he said. “I wondered if they would have the drive to battle through it and wasn’t sure how many projects we would have here today, but I am impressed by the number.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.