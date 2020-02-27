ANDERSON — A member of the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees sought to have another member removed.
School board member Jeff Barranco requested that Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings remove fellow board member Jean Chaille from the Central position 2.
In a complaint sent to Cummings, Barranco said Chaille is listed as a property owner in Columbus and has shared ownership in property at 2411 Sagamore Drive in Anderson.
Chaille could not be reached for comment by The Herald Bulletin.
Barranco states in his complaint that the Columbus address is listed as Chaille Veterinary Services and that her husband has resided in Columbus since 2010.
Chaille served on the school board from 1998 through 2006 and was reelected in 2010, 2014 and again in 2018.
In 2018, The Herald Bulletin reported that Chaille and her husband, Richard, had two homestead credits, one each in Madison and Bartholomew counties.
At the time, Chaille said the couple has had a lake house in Columbus for a number of years. She said her husband decided to move there after relocating his veterinary clinic in 2010.
“I live in Anderson but spend a lot of the summer months in Columbus,” Chaille said in 2018. “I’m back and forth.”
Three days after it was published in the newspaper that the couple had two homestead credits, the credit in Anderson was rescinded and Chaille paid $2,322 in property taxes.
Barranco, in his complaint filed with Cummings, contends state law says where a person’s immediate family resides is that person’s residence.
He asked that Cummings remove Chaille from her elected position.
“The county prosecutor decided not to file my complaint,” Barranco said Monday.
He said the Indiana Court of Appeals removed someone from office for a similar circumstance.
“She should not have been considered a candidate,” Barranco said of Chaille’s election to the board in 2018. “The only remedy is for the county prosecutor to file a charge.
“This is a representation issue,” he said. “Someone is serving on the school board who doesn’t live here.”
Barranco said Cummings indicated it was not a legal matter, but a political matter.
Cummings said Chaille is registered to vote in only Madison County and that indicates her legal residence.
A challenge was filed in 2018 by local resident Randy Willis alleging Democratic judicial candidate Rosemary Khoury didn’t reside at an Anderson address.
The Indiana State Election Commission denied the challenge based on the fact that Khoury was a registered voter in Madison County.
