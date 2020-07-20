ANDERSON — As schools serving Madison County and surrounding communities shut down in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, Anderson Community Schools turned to a combination of learning packets distributed weekly to elementary students and virtual learning for older students.
But picking up the packets for her kindergartner was a challenger for September Jarrett, who doesn’t have reliable transportation. Though she was promised several times by Erskine Elementary School and ACS staff that she would receive the packets through the mail, Jarrett said she never received a single packet.
“In my eyes, my son’s education is my top priority,” she said. “So with all this being said, I messaged them, on July 10th, stating I still never received a eLearning packet and need one. ACS told me not to worry about my son doing the e-learning packet but they can send one if I just want him to do it just to do it.”
This is one of several issues parents faced in the spring as schools suddenly went from in-person instruction to virtual instruction.
Superintendents throughout the area, including ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk, lamented that eLearning only was intended for short-term emergencies, such as heavy snow, not the extended at-home learning that was required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest hurdle was for us to put a mechanism into place for learning that had never been done or tested before. But, as our staff always does, they rose to the challenge and provided service and care throughout the spring,” he said.
However, with more time to plan and the understanding that because of the pandemic there may be times the students will be required to learn from home, school districts, including ACS, have spent the summer beefing up their remote learning programs.
ACS, which last week became the first district in Madison County to announce it will start the 2020-21 school year with virtual-only education, will be putting its enhanced program to the test.
For starters, the issues that frustrated Jarrett will be eliminated, Cronk promised.
“We have been able to develop a more technological approach to eLearning. We will be providing devices to students, and not relying on packets this time around,” he said. Students from kindergarten to grade two will be issued iPads, while students in grades three through 12 will work from Chromebooks.
A major problem associated with eLearning came into view very quickly in the spring as administrators in many districts realized many of their students did not have reliable internet connections, some because of affordability, but many because of the remote areas where they lived. Schools and districts came up with different solutions, such as making Wi-Fi available in school parking lots, still an inconvenience to parents.
ACS hopes to have resolved that issue with the purchase of about 800 Kajeet hotspots that can be distributed by principals to students in need. The hotspots are highly filtered to access only sites necessary for educational purposes designated by the schools and not for general public usage, Cronk said.
Instructional leaders from districts throughout the area, including Jacob Wiese, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at Shenandoah School Corp., report the teachers have used and will continue to use a variety of instructional tools. Those include the Canvas Learning Management System and the Zoom conferencing platform.
“Many of our teachers use Canvas in their daily instruction, so this helped when we had to go to online instruction full time,” he said.
ASSESSING STUDENTS
Teachers and district administration also will have to grapple with an expected learning decline among students because of the time away from a formal learning environment. Typical retention decreases over the summer are estimated to equal two weeks to three months, so Wiese and others expect declines over the more than four months students have not been in school, though part of that time included instruction.
“There is no doubt that our students will have experienced a learning decline when they return. I have seen this with my own kids at home and they live with a teacher,” Wiese said. “I would imagine our younger students, particularly those who are just learning to read, write, and do basic math will be the greatest affected. We are working to ensure all students have the opportunity to receive additional instruction to meet their individual needs.”
As a result, teachers will have to assess students and implement recovery strategies, Wiese said.
“All of our buildings have (response to intervention) programs that provide additional learning opportunities for students who need intervention,” he said. “We anticipate the number of students who need assistance will be higher. I would anticipate that our teachers will have to adjust their core instruction since all students likely missed out on important concepts in some way or another.”
Like Jarrett, ACS parent Martha Keller said her family’s spring experience with virtual education didn’t work out very well for her three children, who will be in the second, fourth and ninth grades. The youngest, she said, really struggled to understand the concepts, and the oldest needs more structure and supervision.
“She spent more time helping her siblings do their stuff and got severely behind with her stuff,” she said.
Keller said as a single parent who works and also is an online student, she’s not thrilled her children will not be attending in-person classes but hopes the remote education that will be provided will be more robust.
“I understand both points of view. I want the kids and the teachers to be safe. And I want to think for the kids who have health conditions that virtual learning is the best for them,” she said. “I will have to struggle through, and I hope my kids will be OK, not just their education but mentally as well.”
