ANDERSON — Though President Donald J. Trump last week suggested schools prepare to reopen now as the nation tries to restore its economy, local K-12 education leaders serving Madison County said they are far from prepared to do that and do not anticipate returning students to the buildings earlier than the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Anderson Community Schools interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said a return to the buildings so late in the school year would be too disruptive.
“In Indiana, the governor has closed all schools the remainder of the academic year, so the point is really moot. We couldn’t open if we wanted to,” he said. “This year is a wash anyway, as we are over halfway through the last quarter.”
Indiana’s K-12 schools, like most throughout the nation, moved online in March in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the limited research gathered since the pandemic started late last year in Wuhan, China, suggests children infected with the novel coronavirus, generally, do not become as ill as adults, schools tend to be known vectors for disease. However, they may carry the virus back to more vulnerable members of the community, such as aging grandparents.
Much of what needs to happen will be dictated by the state, Cronk said.
“Many of these questions really are not answerable right now. This is a moving target, and our crystal balls are not working,” he said. “Depending on what the recommendations are, there may be other issues. So much is still up in the air.”
In order to prepare for the return of students, Cronk said, the buildings, which already have been deep cleaned, will require another deep cleaning followed by 72 hours of airing out.
“I think we will have to get some clarity from the state on what is expected as far as social distancing, and requirements for attendance and such,” he said. “Socially and medically, we would need guidance.”
Schools already have state requirements in terms of square footage per student, which dictates the sizes of buildings and their expense. The new requirements of social distancing adds a new layer or requirements and expense, Cronk said.
“Hopefully, there will be FEMA dollars available, but we have not tabulated costs as yet. Again, so much is still unknown as to what the state will require for the fall,” he said.
The distancing requirements also are likely to mean changes to or elimination of traditional elements of the school experience, such as assemblies and field trips.
“Anything that changes the school norms will, of course, alter the experience. But it will create a new experience. Students are adaptable, and will take all this in stride,” he said.
Liberty Christian Superintendent Jay McCurry said his school also is following the directives of the state and already has made its plans to finish out the school year remotely.
“Superintendent (Jennifer) McCormick has issued a directive that there is to be no activity before June 30th. We will not reopen with just three weeks left of school,” he said.
McCurry, however, is prepared to put his trust in the belief that state officials have the best interests of students at heart.
“I believe that they will continue to monitor the data daily. If they see no drastic increases, I think we’ll be good to go in the fall,” he said. “We will continue to evaluate and reevaluate so that we are adequately prepared for the return of students in August.”
Like the other administrators, Indiana Christian Academy Principal Kevin Plew doesn’t really see a way schools can be reopened before fall.
“The biggest struggles with going back will be keeping everyone safe and being prepared to disinfect the school throughout the day,” he said.
What schools really will need to be able to resume, Plew said, is widespread vaccination, which health officials said may take up to two years to approve. Short of that, he said, schools will need to be prepared to monitor students.
“In the event that a vaccine is not available, which is highly likely, we would need to have ample supplies of test kits, thermometers, PPE and disinfecting materials along with the capability of social distancing,” he said.
The school administrators each said they aren’t sure what the current or future impact of the buildings closure is likely to be.
“It is too early to know for sure the impact on budgets. I think many school leaders have an idea of what may be asked of us, but we are still a little in the dark,” Plew said.
Though ICA has in common with the other schools likely changes in social activities, as a Christian school, it faces one additional change.
“These changes would be difficult for a school like ours as part of our culture is our chapel assemblies,” Plew said.
