PENDLETON — The South Madison Community Schools asked officials creating a new fire territory to support a future funding referendum.
The South Madison Fire Territory conducted the second of three meetings that the state requires to create such a territory.
Representatives of Pendleton's Town Council and Fall Creek and Green townships' advisory councils attended Tuesday's session. They are among officials that the school district sought support from, as the new fire territory would include those three areas.
A third meeting is set for 6 p.m. March 8. A date for a vote on creating the territory hasn't been scheduled.
The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance said a vote can’t be taken at the third public meeting, according to Paige Sansone with financial advisors Baker Tilley.
She said a final vote will have to be after March 18 and before the March 31 deadline to create the territory.
A new fire territory will shift tax revenues from existing government entities, including the town of Pendleton, the school district and Pendleton Library, according to Sansone.
South Madison Community Schools will lose $660,000 in property tax revenues from 2023 through 2025, according to projections, she said.
Mark Hall, superintendent of South Madison, said school officials are not opposed to creating the fire territory and understand the need.
“It will impact school funding,” he said. “We can do a referendum for the shortfall in revenue loss.
“It is an election process,” Hall said. “There is no guarantee it will pass.”
He said the referendum couldn’t realistically take place until the 2024 election cycle, and no revenues would be received until 2026.
Hall said the fire territory doesn’t include the entire school district, as Adams Township is not in the proposed fire territory.
He said two-thirds of the households in the school district don’t have students under the age of 18.
“We’re looking at raising taxes in Adams Township through a referendum, and they get no (fire) services,” Hall said.
Joel Sandefur, president of the school board, said the community has a fine school system.
“We understand how important public safety is,” he said. “We know how necessary the fire territory is.
“It’s taking money away from our school system,” Sandefur said. “We need the full support of each taxing unit for a referendum.”
He said the quality of the school system is an economic development plus for the area.
“When people want to locate in an area, they look at public safety and the schools,” Sandefur said. “We don’t want the public hit with sticker shock when it comes to the referendum.”
Local resident Carol Hanna said she supports the fire territory and is willing to pay the higher taxes.
“My concern is the impact to the schools,” she said. “People will forget how important the referendum is. Your (fire territory officials') support will be key to passing the referendum.”
Hanna said creation of the fire territory will make the community a better place to live.
