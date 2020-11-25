Season of Thanks: Woman thankful for resilience to move on

ANDERSON — When her husband died seven years ago when she and their children lived in Indianapolis, Marcia Thompson could barely get out of bed from the grief.
“I was very stressed for a very long time, for years actually,” she said. “It took me a while to realize ‘Hey, you’ve got kids who are watching you. You need to shake this off. Once I realized these babies were watching me, I thought, ‘I gotta get up and make it better for my children.’”
So this Thanksgiving, Thompson said, in addition to her family and friends, she’s thankful for the resilience that has allowed her to move on with her life.
“It is good to have that resilience to get up because some people just don’t have that mind frame.”
Thompson moved back home to Anderson, where her parents could help her and started the Midnight Hot Tot Spot Preschool and Childcare I and II to help parents working second and third shifts. She returned to school where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business and certification to become a life coach.
Since then she has moved to caring for children whose parents work first and second shift and started Mommy Movement Inc., a not-for-profit to help struggling parents get on their feet.
Thompson said she identifies with her clients because like so many women, she wasn’t sure where she would find the emotional strength and the resources to forge ahead.
“Lo and behold, I didn’t think I could be as strong as I am, but I am,” she said.
Because of her own experiences, Thompson said, she is better able to help others recognize their own strength and resilience.
“Women should know no matter what we go through, what comes our way, we have the power to change it,” she said. “The things we can control starts with us. I am thankful for the ability to be able to make the change in my own life.”