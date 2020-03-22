ANDERSON — A second resident of Madison County has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Stephenie Grimes administrator with the Madison County Health Department said she was notified Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health that a second county resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, also known as the coronavirus.
She said the second positive test was a woman in her 20’s.
The first positive test was reported on Wednesday for a woman in her 60’s.
Both positive cases are being reported for people residing outside a city or town.
“The age is significant,” Grimes said Sunday. ”Certainly anyone can get ill. Younger people can not only spread COVID-19, but get sick enough to require going to the hospital.”
As of Sunday the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 201 positive tests for the COVID-19 virus in Indiana and four deaths related to the virus in Indiana. A total of 1,494 people have been tested in the Hoosier State.
Grimes said younger people need to know they can be infected with this virus, become sick and pass it on to others.
The local health department is working with the Indiana State Department of Health and the medical community to identify any close contacts by the patient to ensure appropriate, proper precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance.
Grimes said the Madison County Health Department is working to determine who the woman in her 20’s that has tested positive has had contact with recently.
“The longer people take to follow the rules we have put in place, the longer our restrictions will be in place,” Dr. Stephen Wright, Health Officer for Madison County, said. “If people want to get back to normal, please follow these rules. We are asking the community to comply. This is not the time to say, “these rules do not apply to me”. This is in our back yard and moving quickly. Stay put.”
Grimes said as a result of a change in protocol by the Indiana State Department of Health they are no longer providing the number of people tested by county.
Of the 201 positive cases for COVID-19 in the state there are 82 cases in Marion County and 18 cases in Hamilton County. Along with Madison County, Delaware and Hancock counties are reporting two positive tests, one in Tipton County and none in Henry County.
For general coronavirus information, the ISDH hotline is open 24 hours a day. That number 877-826-0011.
