INDIANAPOLIS — A second person in the state has died from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported a man in Johnson County died from the coronavirus. The first death in the state related to the virus occurred in Marion County and was announced on Monday.
The patient was previously hospitalized and more than 60 years of age, according to the press release.
“No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws,” the press release states.
There are six new positive cases for COVID-19, two each from Marion County, Lake County and Franklin County, for a total of 30 confirmed cases in Indiana, according to the press release.
ISDH and CDC have tested 159 people for the virus in the state.
On Tuesday, Madison County Health Administrator Stephenie Grimes said eight people in Madison County have been tested for the virus and they have zero confirmed cases.
