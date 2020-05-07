ANDERSON — A second offender at the Pendleton Correctional Facility has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Madison County’s confirmed death toll from the virus stands at 56 since March 27.
The Indiana Department of Health (ISDH) reported Thursday that there were no new deaths in the county, which matches the data from the Madison County Health Department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Thursday she received a second death certificate for one of the four offenders who reportedly have died at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Grimes said 40 of the 55 deaths in Madison County have taken place in long-term care facilities.
The Madison County Health Department reported an additional 12 people tested posted for the virus, bringing the county’s total to 486, but the state is reported only 474 positive cases in the county Thursday.
As of Thursday, 2,256 county residents have been tested.
Statewide, 22,503 Hoosiers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 650 cases since Wednesday.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 1,295 Hoosiers, which was up 31 from the day before.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.