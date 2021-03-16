MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central has announced that President and CEO Tim Kean will retire in December after leading the organization for nine years.
“I consider it an honor and a privilege to have been part of this organization for the last 16 years,” Kean shared in a press release. “Second Harvest is well positioned for a strong future. We are in sound fiscal condition and have a great team assembled to move this organization forward into the new decade and beyond. I am extremely grateful to all of our team members and the Board of Directors for my opportunity to serve in this important mission.”
Under Kean’s leadership, Second Harvest has launched a number of initiatives and partnerships to complement the group's mission of addressing food insecurity. These include an extensive rebranding to better define and communicate the organization's outreach, joining the National Diaper Bank Network to become a resource for families with young children, joining the Alliance for Period Supplies to help reduce educational barriers struggling families may face by providing access to period supplies for schools and families, a merger with Teamwork for Quality Living to address poverty alleviation, and creation of the Big Idea initiative to help foster relationship building between schools and parents.
Kean successfully led Second Harvest to quickly adapt to address the pandemic. The food bank was able to dramatically increase food distribution to serve the eight-county footprint of the organization, distributing more than 14 million pounds of food to individuals, families, seniors and children, the highest total ever in the 38-year history of the nonprofit agency.
“We would like to wish Tim continued success in his retirement and thank him for his tremendous service to the organization over the past 16 years," Second Harvest board chair Jack Basler said in the release. "Second Harvest is solidly positioned both fiscally and programmatically to serve our communities. We are pleased that our growing impact and awareness are at an all-time high and our team is talented and engaged. Tim’s influence and steady hand have positioned Second Harvest well for his successor and the communities we serve.”
Kean has been a longtime fixture in the Muncie and Anderson communities. Prior to joining Second Harvest in 2005, Kean was in the grocery business for 30 years with Pay Less Super Markets and Kroger where he held a number of management positions.
Kean has written a monthly column for The Herald Bulletin.
