ANDERSON — Volunteers are urgently needed so weekly tailgate food distributions in Anderson can continue.
When the state locked down, the Indiana National Guard was activated to provide needed labor to food banks across the state who had lost their volunteer workforce.
At the beginning of April, 30 soldiers arrived at Second Harvest Food Bank’s warehouse in Muncie and distribution jumped from 162,000 to 400,000 meals a week, said Tim Kean, Second Harvest president and CEO.
“We are so grateful to the Indiana National Guard members who filled a critical gap and provided the workforce needed to keep Indiana’s charitable food distribution network operating during the darkest days of the pandemic,” said Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry in a joint press release with the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration calling on Hoosiers to volunteer.
As the Guard’s six-month deployment comes to a close the need for food assistance remains high.
To meet that need in Anderson, 18 volunteers are needed each Friday.
“With 18 people we could run two lines of cars through at the same time,” Kean said.
“If we get something like nine or 10, then we can really only do one lane of traffic at a time and it slows it down substantially.”
Tailgates run from 10 a.m. to noon. The time commitment would be about two and a half hours with two lines, about an hour longer if there are only enough volunteers for one line.
You can sign up online by going to www.curehunger.org and clicking on the volunteer button or by contacting volunteer coordinator Kellie Arrowood at karrowood@curehunger.org or 765-287-8698 ext. 100.
According to Kean, the weekly tailgate serves about 2,800 to 3,000 people or about 750 or 800 families.
“The need has not diminished and what we’re hoping for is to continue to be able to do this,” Kean said.
“It really requires three things,” Kean said. “It requires the inventory and it requires the trucks and logistics, but thirdly, it requires volunteer labor to make it happen and without any one of those pieces then it just doesn’t come together.”
