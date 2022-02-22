ANDERSON — Second Helpings is an Indianapolis nonprofit that aims to transform lives through food. Part of the organization’s mission is to prevent food waste and feed people in need.
“We (Second Helpings) refuse to waste food when others have none,” said Linda Broadfoot, CEO of Second Helpings.
Broadfoot has been the organization’s CEO since October 2021 and was the keynote speaker at the 2022 Madison County Food Summit on Tuesday. She shared what the organization does and how it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the organization does not serve Madison County, members of the Madison County Local Food Network felt that the organization would be able to share useful information with local groups.
“Our keynote is from outside the county and is bringing in new resource(s) and information for us,” said Chelsie Jaramillo, one of three rotating secretaries for the network.
Second Helpings rescues food and turns it into meals that it distributes to community partners that provide food to Hoosiers in need. The organization also offers a seven-week culinary job training.
During its first month of operation in 1998, the organization rescued 7,000 pounds of food from being wasted and turned it into 3,000 meals. Now heading into its 24th year of operation, Second Helpings rescued 300,000 pounds of food in January 2022 and turned it into 83,000 meals.
Each year, Second Helpings prevents nearly 3 million pounds of food from ending up in the landfill.
“That’s food that would be emitting greenhouse gas (or) methane, rather than feeding people who need it,” Broadfoot said.
The organization partners with local restaurants, wholesalers, grocery stores, caterers and other organizations in the Indianapolis area.
In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, food pantries and other groups, including Second Helpings, were affected in many ways.
While Broadfoot was not the CEO of Second Helpings at the start of the pandemic, she noted that the organization saw a drop in its number of volunteers.
Broadfoot noticed that despite heading into the third year of the pandemic, volunteer numbers are still much lower than before the pandemic.
Due to health concerns, meals also had to be prepared differently. Prepandemic, most of Second Helpings meals were prepared in large amounts and were served in congregate settings. However, due to the pandemic shutting down most congregate meal settings, meals needed to be prepared as family or individual servings.
Aside from providing food directly to their partner organizations, Second Helpings also offers a redirect program, as it rescues two times as much food as it needs.
“We invite our partner agencies to come in to shopping sessions in our warehouse. They can select anything they want to take back to those they serve,” Broadfoot said.
Prepandemic, these shopping sessions were typically offered only ]once a week. Now, sessions are offered at least once a day.
Not only does Second Helpings aid community organizations in getting food to distribute, it also offers free, seven-week culinary job training.
“Each step in the program is designed to teach top notch culinary skills and to secure employment upon graduation,” Broadfoot said.
Students in the program even cook and prepare meals with the food that Second Helpings has rescued.
Since the program started, more than 950 adults have graduated from it.
In addition to culinary training, students also receive financial literacy training and resume and job training.
To learn more about the culinary job training, visit the Second Helpings website.
