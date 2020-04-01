ANDERSON – The Madison County Health Department reported Wednesday that a second county resident has died from the COVID-19 virus, but the department was unable to confirm that the death of a third local person was caused by the virus.
Stephenie Grimes, health department administrator, said Wednesday that a woman in her 80s died from the virus.
Meanwhile, Dan Paddock said that his father-in-law, Jack Vangets, 95, a resident of Lapel, died Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
Grimes said she can confirm deaths only when she receives a death certificate.
Last week, Frederick Partlow, 78, Frankton, died in Hamilton County, where he was hospitalized.
Grimes reported Wednesday that seven more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 45.
The newest positive tests were in four women, one in her 70s, one in her 40s and two in their 20s. Three men tested positive. One man is in his 80s, one in his 40s and one in his 20s.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
